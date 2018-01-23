Person found with burn injuries in San Francisco fighting for life

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person found badly burned Tuesday San Francisco’s Mission District is fighting for his life, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a call about a person with burn injuries in the area of 24th and Osage streets, police said.

Police arrived and found the victim. He was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

San Francisco PD says this is an active investigation.

There are no further details about the incident available at this time.

No suspects are in custody.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

