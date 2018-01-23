CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Comedian violently attacked onstage during stand-up routine in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (CNN/WCBD) — Video of a fight at a comedy club in Columbia is going viral.

Facebook user Tamika LaSha posted the video on her account Sunday after a man jumped on stage at the Comedy House and attacked comedian Steve Brown.

LaSha’s video shows the man throwing punches, a microphone stand and a stool at Brown before a group of onlookers broke up the melee.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect left before officers arrived.

A number of people were hurt during the incident, including Brown who spoke about the attack on Instagram.

“I’m going to tell y’all right now, some of these comedy clubs gotta be held accountable for lack of security,” Brown said.

The Comedy House has not commented on Brown’s statement or the fight.

