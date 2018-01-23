Democrats won’t support Mexico border wall

FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, a Border Patrol agent walks along a border structure in San Diego, Calif. The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico. The plan provides one of the most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has taken back his offer of billions of dollars for President Donald Trump’s long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Schumer spokesman Matt House says Schumer’s office notified the White House that Friday’s offer to combine wall funding with legal protections for 700,000 younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Trump had rejected the offer.

Senate Democrats angered their liberal, activist political base Monday by yielding on GOP demands to reopen the government without an immigration deal.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday “nobody knows” whether a deal can be achieved.

 

