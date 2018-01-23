WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man who worked at a Home Depot in Florida is accused of stealing $15,000 worth of drill kits.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Charles Singleton is accused of pawning over 45 drill kits from the store in December and January.

The Palm Beach Post reports deputies say Singleton would empty large boxes from the shelves, put the drills inside, and exit the store pretending he was helping customers load their vehicles. Once he made it outside to the parking lot, Singleton is accused of putting the boxes inside his car and heading to a local pawn shop.

Deputies say Singleton made over $4,500 from his six pawn shop visits.

Singleton was taken to a jail on several charges including grand theft. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

