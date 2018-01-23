Florida teen arrested in carjacking case after mom turns him in

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — One of three Florida teens accused of carjacking an 81-year-old woman outside a Wal-Mart store has been arrested, thanks to his mother, who turned him into police.

Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter said in a news release that the two other teens remain at large following the Jan. 15 incident near Fort Lauderdale.

An arrest report says the teen confessed on Friday to his part in the carjacking of Albina Curik in the store’s parking lot. Investigators said surveillance video showed three teens surrounding the woman as she left the store. One approached her with a gun and demanded her keys.

She wasn’t injured.

Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes tells the Sun Sentinel it appears to be the first time the teen has been in “this sort of trouble.”

