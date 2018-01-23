Man wins $2 million off lottery ticket bought in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 66-year-old man won $2 million off of a scratcher lottery ticket he bought in San Jose.

Lino Fabela bought a Crossword Deluxe Scratchers at Grewal Food & Liquor, located at 517 McLaughlin Avenue, according to California Lottery officials.

He knew he won something big but he didn’t realize just how much he had won until the clerk told him.

“I thought I won $200,000, but I handed my ticket to the clerk and he told me it was $2 million – I almost fainted,” Fabela said.

Fabela is no stranger to big wins.

He told the California Lottery that in 1987, he won $250,000 on what we now know as SuperLotto Plus®.

As for his latest win, Fabela said he plans on using the money to help his daughters buy a house.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

