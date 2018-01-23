Ohio woman charged with abuse of two toddlers

Martha Lemaster (CREDIT: Pickaway County Sheriff)
Martha Lemaster (CREDIT: Pickaway County Sheriff)

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a woman for reportedly abusing two toddler-aged children.

The PCSO was alerted of a possible child abuse case, and child protective services located the children and took them to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for an examination. The sheriff’s office said the children were malnourished and in poor condition. There were also signs of abuse “or related trauma” and the children had bruises, marks, and scratches.

The children’s custodian, 41-year-old Martha Lemaster, has been charged with felonious assault and felony child endangering. Circleville Police are still investigating.

