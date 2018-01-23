People Behaving Badly: Street dumping in San Francisco

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — What many people may not know is that some cities offer something known as a bulky item pickup for large unwanted items.

And its free, but there are certain rules that must be followed.

However, sometimes the free service gets abused, which could make it hard for other people, or worse, leave a huge mess.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Recology: https://www.recology.com/recology-san-francisco/bulky-items/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s