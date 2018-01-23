San Francisco had nearly 30K car break-ins during 2017

(KRON) San Francisco has developed a reputation for being a hot zone for auto break-ins but the actual numbers will blow you away.

According to the San Francisco District Attorney’s office there were 28,983 break-ins during 2017.

There were 481 arrests.

The District Attorney’s office took some kind of action on 391 cases.

There is even a Twitter account dedicated to documenting the rash of car crime.

