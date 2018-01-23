San Francisco: Out with Columbus Day, in with Indigenous Peoples Day

(KRON) – San Francisco supervisors have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, saying they want to honor Native American people and condemn the atrocities they suffered.

Los Angeles and Minneapolis are among the cities that already renamed the holiday to celebrate people who were here before the arrival of Christopher Columbus.

Tuesday’s vote in San Francisco upset some Italian Americans who say they’re losing the October holiday meant to celebrate their unique heritage.

The vote was 10-to-1 with Supervisor Aaron Peskin voting no. He represents the historically Italian North Beach neighborhood.

Supervisor Norman Yee said he hopes the board can find a way to honor Italian Americans.

