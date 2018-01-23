Tsunami Watch cancelled, but dangers linger in Bay Area waters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 7.9 earthquake off the Alaskan coast caused a temporary Tsunami Watch in the Bay Area, and along the entire western coastline.

Although the tsunami concerns are over, some Bay Area beaches and coastal areas remain dangerous.

“Some shoreline areas, marinas, and harbors may have dangerous, unpredictable currents,” San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

The public is strongly advised not to go in the water for the next 12 hours (until 5:00 p.m.)

A Tsunami Advisory is still in effect for parts of Alaska.

Tsunami Watch CANCELLED in #SF, but shoreline areas, marinas, & harbors may have dangerous, strong, & unpredictable currents. Stay away from coastlines for at least 12 hours. Visit https://t.co/kvgkapMonx to learn more about tsunami preparedness. pic.twitter.com/Dq6D1c9jcR — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) January 23, 2018

