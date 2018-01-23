Tsunami Watch cancelled for West Coast after massive quake near Alaska caused concern

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Tsunami Watch was in effect for the entire West Coast, including the San Francisco Bay Area after a massive earthquake off the Alaska coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The quake struck at 1:43 a.m. with a preliminary measurement of 8.2 magnitude. It has since been downgraded to a 7.9 magnitude.

It hit about 155 miles off the southern coast of Alaska, prompting a Tsunami Watch for the entire West Coast.

By 4:20 a.m., the alert was cancelled. There is no longer a Tsunami Watch for the Bay Area or West Coast.

However, officials are urging the public to avoid beaches and coast line areas due to unpredictable currents.

Southern Alaska is still under a Tsunami Warning.

A “watch” is does not mean a tsunami is eminent. It is a precaution.

The next stage is a “Tsunami Advisory,” then “Tsunami Warning.”

Stay with KRON4 for tsunami updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s