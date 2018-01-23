Two earthquakes, magnitude 3.9 and 2.7, shake near Santa Cruz; felt up to San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Two earthquakes, magnitude 3.9 and 2.7, shook near Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.

The quakes struck just after 10 p.m.

The first quake hit at around 10:02 p.m. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.54 miles) and was centered 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east-southeast of Interlaken.

That’s about 28 kilometers (17.4 miles) north of Salinas in Monterey County.

A second quake, with a magnitude 2.7, hit about 1 minute later. That quake had a depth of 9.2 kilometers (5.72 miles) and was centered 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Interlaken.

That’s about 8 kilometers (5 miles) east-northeast of Watsonville.

They were felt all the way up to the Peninsula.

