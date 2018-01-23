SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Two earthquakes, magnitude 3.9 and 2.7, shook near Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.

The quakes struck just after 10 p.m.

The first quake hit at around 10:02 p.m. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.54 miles) and was centered 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east-southeast of Interlaken.

That’s about 28 kilometers (17.4 miles) north of Salinas in Monterey County.

A second quake, with a magnitude 2.7, hit about 1 minute later. That quake had a depth of 9.2 kilometers (5.72 miles) and was centered 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Interlaken.

That’s about 8 kilometers (5 miles) east-northeast of Watsonville.

They were felt all the way up to the Peninsula.

There ya go, folks. can’t believe so many people felt it up in SF. Thanks for the tip, @JustineWaldman https://t.co/iOyBbaO6lo — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) January 24, 2018

Quakes are crazy. People felt this 3.9 #earthquake more than 100 miles away – into southern Marin and throughout lots of the East Bay. pic.twitter.com/Lnp5oxyc4z — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) January 24, 2018

