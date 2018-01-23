VIDEO: Glitch in metering lights heightens Bay Bridge chaos

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The back-up on the Bay Bridge is even more chaotic than usual Tuesday morning thanks to issues with the metering lights.

If you have to pass through the Bay Bridge toll plaza this morning, make sure to leave early and “pack you patience,” as KRON4’s Robin Winston says.

Robin reports that the glitch with the metering lights is creating horrendous drive times for commuters headed westbound this this morning:

Pack your patience heading into #SanFrancisco this morning. All approaches the #BayBridge Toll Plaza are extra heavy due to a glitch in the Metering Lights. NB 880, WB 580 & WB 80 are a mess 😦 pic.twitter.com/BO92Ee6vXD — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 23, 2018

