OAKLAND (KRON) — A group is making a last-ditch effort to try and get the Raiders to stay in Oakland.

The group “We Stand with Oakland” announced its plan on Tuesday to keep the Raiders in the Bay Area, despite the team being committed to moving to Las Vegas.

They say law firms are offering to represent Alameda County and the City of Oakland in a possible lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL.

The group formed a year ago, but their efforts were unsuccessful because the majority of NFL owners voted to approve the Raiders move to Vegas.

They now say they are hoping a lawsuit would keep the Raiders in Oakland or force the NFL to give the Bay Area another team.

The Raiders are expected to start playing in Vegas in 2020.

