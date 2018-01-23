VIDEO: Group makes last-ditch effort to keep Raiders in Oakland

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — A group is making a last-ditch effort to try and get the Raiders to stay in Oakland.

The group “We Stand with Oakland” announced its plan on Tuesday to keep the Raiders in the Bay Area, despite the team being committed to moving to Las Vegas.

They say law firms are offering to represent Alameda County and the City of Oakland in a possible lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL.

The group formed a year ago, but their efforts were unsuccessful because the majority of NFL owners voted to approve the Raiders move to Vegas.

They now say they are hoping a lawsuit would keep the Raiders in Oakland or force the NFL to give the Bay Area another team.

The Raiders are expected to start playing in Vegas in 2020.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s