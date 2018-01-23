VIDEO: How to stay safe during a tsunami

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Tsunami Watch is over in the Bay Area after a 7.9 quake off the Alaskan coast caused lots of concern.

People all along the West Coast were sent into a panic upon hearing the alert.

What are we supposed to do in the midst of such a warning?

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management to get some answers.

Officials stress the importance of having a plan and the proper supplies on hand, and having a relationship with your neighbors.

“Doing those three things will make you greatly prepared for any type of emergency,” Francis Zamora of SFDEM said.

The bottom line, he says, is getting to higher ground, but here are some other tips for staying safe during a tsunami:

KNOW THE WARNING SIGNS:

  • Natural Warnings: Strong ground shaking, a loud ocean roar, receding waterline
  • Official Warnings: Sirens, radio, TV, text message, social media, first responders
  • You can sign up for emergency text alerts instantly by texting “AlertSF” to 888-777

MOVE INLAND & TO HIGH GROUND:

  • Follow the blue evacuation route signs that will take you to places deemed safe by emergency management officials
  • These signs can be found all along the coast of San Francisco

STAY THERE:

  • Waves may arrive for several hours after initial impact.
  • Wait for the “All Clear” alert from emergency officials

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s