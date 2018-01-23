VIDEO: How to stay safe during a tsunami

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Tsunami Watch is over in the Bay Area after a 7.9 quake off the Alaskan coast caused lots of concern.

People all along the West Coast were sent into a panic upon hearing the alert.

What are we supposed to do in the midst of such a warning?

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management to get some answers.

Officials stress the importance of having a plan and the proper supplies on hand, and having a relationship with your neighbors.

“Doing those three things will make you greatly prepared for any type of emergency,” Francis Zamora of SFDEM said.

The bottom line, he says, is getting to higher ground, but here are some other tips for staying safe during a tsunami:

KNOW THE WARNING SIGNS:

Natural Warnings: Strong ground shaking, a loud ocean roar, receding waterline

Official Warnings: Sirens, radio, TV, text message, social media, first responders

You can sign up for emergency text alerts instantly by texting “ AlertSF ” to 888-777

MOVE INLAND & TO HIGH GROUND:

Follow the blue evacuation route signs that will take you to places deemed safe by emergency management officials

These signs can be found all along the coast of San Francisco

STAY THERE:

Waves may arrive for several hours after initial impact.

Wait for the “All Clear” alert from emergency officials

