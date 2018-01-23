VIDEO: Racist stickers popping up all over Turlock

Published:

 

TURLOCK (KRON/CNN) — Turlock residents say racist stickers are showing up across the city.

The latest was seen on a stop sign, making a political statement about immigration. Others have said “alt-right,” and some even opposing equality.

Turlock residents are now fighting what they say is racist vandalism.

A group called “coalition against hate” is planning a march to City Hall.

“What are we hoping that we can accomplish?” resident Kathy Doo said. “Bring this to the attention of the people that have the power to do something about it.”

Cal State Stanislaus is also dealing with the problem.

A poster was found on campus, covering up another promoting inclusion.

The city says it’s removed 39 signs categorized as offensive since November.

However, residents say they’ve removed hundreds at the same time.

