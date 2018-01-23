Woman, 81, injured after crashing into a Florida McDonald’s window

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the woman lost control of her car and backed through a large, glass window. She then drove forward around the building and ran into a tree next to a retention pond.

No serious injuries were reported.

Deputies say the woman will be charged with careless driving.

The restaurant remained open.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

