$9 Bay Bridge toll? Voters to decide on toll hike

(KRON) – It could cost $9 to cross the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge if the region’s voters approve toll increases to pay for transportation improvements in the notoriously gridlocked region.

The Bay Area Toll Authority voted unanimously to place a regional measure on the June 5 ballot to increase the fare on state-owned bridges by $3 over six years.

The measure would not apply to the Golden Gate Bridge, which is owned and operated by an independent entity.

If approved, tolls would rise to $9 during peak hours on the Bay Bridge and $8 at all times on other state-owned toll bridges. The tolls would increase by $1 in 2019, 2022 and 2025.

The money would raise $4.5 billion for rail extensions and new train cars.

