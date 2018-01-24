A rare treat next week: Blue supermoon, lunar eclipse

WCMH Published:
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The last day of January will bring a rare treat for skygazers: It’s a full moon, but the second one in one calendar month, so it becomes a blue moon. It also happens to be a supermoon, meaning the moon is closer to earth, and there will be a total lunar eclipse.

And, according to EarthSky.org, it’s the first blue moon total lunar eclipse in the Americas since March 1866.

January 31’s supermoon, according to NASA, will also feature a total lunar eclipse in parts of the country — when the Earth, sun and moon, line up in such a way that the Earth blocks the sunlight that would otherwise reflect off the moon.

The next blue moon total lunar eclipse will happen Dec. 31, 2028.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s