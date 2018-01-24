Apple HomePod gets Feb. 9 release date

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Apple’s new smart speaker hits shelves early February.

The tech giant announced the Feb. 9th launch date for its “HomePod” speaker on Tuesday. Preorders for the US and a few other markets will start this Friday.

HomePod will go head-to-head with other smart speakers on the market, including Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Apple’s device can play music, podcasts, as well as reading the news. Another feature is to control other devices in your home through Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

The HomePod comes with a price tag of $350.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s