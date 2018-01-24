Apple HomePod gets Feb. 9 release date



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Apple’s new smart speaker hits shelves early February.

The tech giant announced the Feb. 9th launch date for its “HomePod” speaker on Tuesday. Preorders for the US and a few other markets will start this Friday.

HomePod will go head-to-head with other smart speakers on the market, including Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Apple’s device can play music, podcasts, as well as reading the news. Another feature is to control other devices in your home through Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

The HomePod comes with a price tag of $350.

