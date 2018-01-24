Boy, 12, dies from flu in Florida, says family

By WFLA Web Staff Published:
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 04: A bottle of influenza virus vaccine is seen at the CVS/pharmacy's MinuteClinic on December 4, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are seeing significant increases in flu activity in the U.S. in the last two weeks indicating that an early flu season is underway and are encouraging people to get vaccinated. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy died of the flu on Tuesday, his family told WPTV. 

According to WPTV, Dylan Winnik’s stepdad, Mike Medwin, said his stepson stayed home from school. He said he was tired and had a runny nose.

The family said they took his temperature and it was in the normal range of 98 degrees.

A few hours later, Medwin said Winnik passed away at his father’s home.

Winnik was in 7th grade at a Palm Beach County school.

The official cause of death has yet to be released from the medical examiner.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s