Colorado ‘officer down’ in shooting; suspect at large

ADAMS COUNTY (NEXSTAR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said an officer is down in the area of 88th and Dawson Street Wednesday night.

Authorities say a ‘large perimeter’ has been set up and the suspect is still at large.

Those in the area are advised to seek shelter and stay away from all doors and windows.

