SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Not that you ever need an excuse to eat out, but this week is Restaurant Week in San Francisco, and for frugal foodies, it might be just the nudge that gets you a table.
On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis shows us how you can score a great meal at a fine restaurant for a really good price.
Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.
