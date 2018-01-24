Fire damages 4 structures in San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Four businesses were damaged after a fire broke out in San Francisco Tuesday night.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reported live from the scene where crews worked to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Portal Avenue and Vicente Street.

There were four businesses impacted by the fire which included, a salon, a hardware store, West Portal Daily, and a business that was under construction.

