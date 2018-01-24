SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds has been left out of the Hall of Fame for the sixth year.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both tainted by the steroids scandal, edged up but again fell far short.

Designated hitter Edgar Martinez came close after a grass-roots campaign to boost him.

Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Bonds is the all-time home run king with 762. In 2001, Bonds broke the single-season home run record with 73.

He’s also the only member of the 500-500 club, hitting at least 500 home runs and stealing at least 500 bases in his career.

Bonds had 514 career stolen bases.

Despite Bonds’ numbers, he never won a World Series, appearing in only one in 2002.

Jones and Thome made it 54 players elected in their first year of eligibility by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Jones was an eight-time All-Star third baseman for the Atlanta Braves. Thome hit 612 home runs, putting him eighth on the career list, and played mostly for the Cleveland Indians.

Guerrero was elected in his second try. The nine-time All-Star slugger played half his career with the Montreal Expos.

Hoffman was chosen in his third year. The former San Diego Padres closer had 601 saves, second all-time to Mariano Rivera’s 652.

The Hall announced the voting results Wednesday. The four new members will be inducted on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York.

