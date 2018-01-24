Giants slugger, home run king Barry Bonds left out of Baseball Hall of Fame for sixth year

FILE - This March 22, 2017 file photo shows Barry Bonds responding to a question during a news conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bonds so badly wanted to play one final season in 2008 and believes he would have hit 800 home runs or come very close. It “stung” to walk away from a decorated 22-year career with little notice immediately after a record-setting season in which he became home run king with the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is over all that now, working for the Giants, and he was back at AT&T Park, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, on the 10-year anniversary of his 756th home run here that broke Hank Aaron’s record in2007. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, file)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds has been left out of the Hall of Fame for the sixth year.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both tainted by the steroids scandal, edged up but again fell far short.

Designated hitter Edgar Martinez came close after a grass-roots campaign to boost him.

Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Bonds is the all-time home run king with 762. In 2001, Bonds broke the single-season home run record with 73.

He’s also the only member of the 500-500 club, hitting at least 500 home runs and stealing at least 500 bases in his career.

Bonds had 514 career stolen bases.

Despite Bonds’ numbers, he never won a World Series, appearing in only one in 2002.

Jones and Thome made it 54 players elected in their first year of eligibility by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

FILE - These file photos show baseball players, from left, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome. All four were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/File)
Jones was an eight-time All-Star third baseman for the Atlanta Braves. Thome hit 612 home runs, putting him eighth on the career list, and played mostly for the Cleveland Indians.

Guerrero was elected in his second try. The nine-time All-Star slugger played half his career with the Montreal Expos.
Hoffman was chosen in his third year. The former San Diego Padres closer had 601 saves, second all-time to Mariano Rivera’s 652.
The Hall announced the voting results Wednesday. The four new members will be inducted on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York.

