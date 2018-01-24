Google’s San Jose expansion draws protests

(KRON) Affordable housing advocates held a protest outside Google’s offices in Mountains View. Calling on the tech company to “do right” by soon-to-be neighbors as it moves ahead with development in San Jose.

Those protesting told KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe they are worried about rent hikes and evictions amid Google’s plans for huge expansion in downtown San Jose.

Coalition of affordable housing advocates rally, deliver letter to #Google expressing worries about rent hikes and evictions amid company’s plans for huge expansion in downtown San Jose. pic.twitter.com/VBiWxnFG5Q — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 24, 2018

