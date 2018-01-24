Interim San Francisco mayor pick upsets African Americans

San Francisco Interim Mayor Mark Farrell, joined by family members, speaks to reporters after being sworn into office at City Hall in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Farrell, one of its members, to serve as interim mayor until a new mayor is chosen in a citywide election in June. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

(KRON)  San Francisco supervisors chose a white man to serve as mayor until a June election, replacing the acting African-American mayor and infuriating activists in a city with a languishing black population.

The Board of Supervisors booted mayoral candidate and acting Mayor London Breed when it selected another supervisor, Mark Farrell, as interim mayor in an emotional Tuesday night vote.

Those who supported choosing a temporary mayor said Breed shouldn’t have a leg up on the seven other candidates in the June 5 contest.

But Amos C. Brown, president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP, said white progressives do not want to share economic and political power with African Americans.

San Francisco’s population of black residents has plummeted from 100,000 in 1970 to fewer than half that today.

 

