KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors seize four All-Star spots

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON )–Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, Warriors nab four All-Star spots, Kobe Bryant’s Oscar nomination and LeBron hits another milestone.
Stephen Curry will be able to stock his All-Star roster with plenty of Golden State teammates. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were chosen as reserves Tuesday, giving the defending NBA champions a record-tying four All-Stars for the second straight year.
LeBron James is so good, he actually “can” win for losing. LeBron won a spot in the 30,000 point club. He’s the 77th player to do it, and the youngest at 33 years-old. Kobe Bryant was 34 when he hit 30,000.
Kobe’s “Dear Basketball” is nominated for Best Animated Short. It’s a journey through his career, taking viewers from his beginnings as a child with a dream to the end of a storied 20-year NBA career.
