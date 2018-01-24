Mountain lion spotted at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted at UC Berkeley on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police say a woman was walking on a pathway between Bowles Lot and Foothill Lot at around 5 p.m. when she saw a mountain lion cub.

The big cat then immediately ran toward the Foothill Housing Unit.

“Deer are a major food source for Mountain Lions. In the past couple of years, several sightings of mountain lions have occurred in the hills above the Berkeley campus and carcasses of animals suspected to have been attacked by mountain lions were also discovered,” police said in a press release.

To reduce the chances of encountering a Mountain Lion:

Avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially between dusk and dawn, when lions normally do their hunting. Make plenty of noise while you hike so as to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

Always keep children and pets in sight while hiking and within arm’s reach in areas that can conceal a lion.

Hike with a good walking stick; this can be useful in warding off a lion.

To reduce the chances of an attack when encountering a Mountain Lion:

Do not approach a lion, especially if it is feeding or with its young. Most lions will avoid confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children

Fight back if attacked. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal. People have successfully fought back with rocks, sticks, or bare hands.

If a mountain lion attacks a person, immediately call 911.

