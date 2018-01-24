New earthquake fault discovered under Beverly Hills

(KRON) The USGS has found an active fault directly under Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The Santa Monica fault is about one thousand feet wide and eight miles long running from Pacific Palisades up to Beverly Hills under Santa Monica Boulevard.

The fault is capable of producing a magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

Geologists say the last time this fault had an earthquake was one to three thousand years ago.

