MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Of all the cities, San Francisco has the highest rate of severe traffic injuries and deaths in California.
And according to Vision Zero, 80 percent of the crashes are the result of distracted drivers.
So, the city is fighting back with a series of crackdowns.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
- SACRAMENTO MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR BUY FILIPINO CHILDREN
- DOG FOUND TIED UP IN VALLEJO CEMETERY
- SAN JOSE MAN WINS $2 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER TICKET
- TOY R US TO CLOSE 9 BAY AREA STORES
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE