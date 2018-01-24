People Behaving Badly: Targeting distracted drivers in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Of all the cities, San Francisco has the highest rate of severe traffic injuries and deaths in California.

And according to Vision Zero, 80 percent of the crashes are the result of distracted drivers.

So, the city is fighting back with a series of crackdowns.

Stanley Roberts explains.

