REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A man was arrested for expressing sexual interest in a toddler in Redwood City on Monday morning, police said.

It happened near the main library.

Police say a father was walking by with his 2-year-old daughter, and a man asked to touch the little girl.

The father then called the police, and when they arrived, the man told them he thought the little girl was sexy.

The man is identified as 46-year-old David Lewis.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Lewis is behind bars tonight and is being held on $50,000 bail.

