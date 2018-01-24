San Francisco board appoints interim mayor to replace Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has a new interim mayor.

Supervisor Mark Farrell was voted in late Tuesday afternoon to fill the seat that was left open by the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee in December.

At the time, the President of the Board of Supervisor London Breed became the acting mayor until Tuesday.

The supervisors had to officially decide on who would lead the city until the next mayoral election.

It was a highly contested race but in a 6-3 vote, Farrell beat out Breed.

Her supporters were not happy and made it clear in the meeting.

Farrell will be the interim mayor until the next mayoral election.

Farrell was sworn in just after 9 p.m.

Breed tweeted shortly after Farrell became interim mayor:

It’s been an honor to serve the City during this difficult time. I have a vision for an inclusive & fair San Francisco, and will keep working every day on the important issues we face: homelessness, housing, & public safety. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 24, 2018

