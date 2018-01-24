Some Bay Area homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Homeowners in certain Bay Area cities can apply for seismic retrofit grants.

This is an effort to make sure homes can withstand an earthquake in the Bay Area.

The grants are worth up to $3,000 and apply to wood-framed homes built before 1979.

Retrofits typically cost between $3,500 and $5,500, so homeowners will need to pay for some of the work out-of-pocket.

But insurance companies say it would cost a lot more to repair earthquake damaged homes.

Registration is open until Feb. 23.

You can find out more here: https://www.earthquakebracebolt.com/HomeownerRegistration.

