Study: Bay Area has top 3 school districts in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The website niche.com says the Bay Area is home to all three of the best school districts in the state.

And they are all within a few miles of each other.

The report says it came up with the rankings by analyzing public information and user reviews, saying it also looked at everything from academics, faculty, and sports–to food and student health and safety.

Some of the best of the best are clustered in Silicon Valley.

Palo Alto Unified School District takes the crown as the top-rated in the state.

More than 12,000 students in grades K-12.

An average of one teacher for 18 students is slightly above the 1-to-16 national average.

Palo Alto teachers take home an average salary of more than $100,000, and the per-student expenditure is nearly $19,000, 50 percent more than the national average.

The Los Gatos-Saratoga and Mountain View-Los Altos High School districts are two and three in the Bay Area and in the state.

Here’s the local honor roll: from Tamalpais in Marin County to the Albany and Piedmont city districts. And three districts in Contra Costa County–Acalanes in Lafayette, Pleasanton, and San Ramon Valley.

Niche.com doesn’t name the worst school districts, but it does give Vallejo High School a D grade.

Only 5 percent of students in the working class city say they feel safe at school.

Just 15 percent are proficient in math, 37 percent in reading.

The student-teacher ratio is 25-to-1.

By comparison, in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, 93 percent of students feel safe, 82 percent are proficient in math, 77 percent in reading, and there are more teachers.

Niche.com says the safest local school district is Jefferson Elementary in Daly City.

The most ethnically diverse is New Haven Unified School District in Union City.

