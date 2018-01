Study: Social media affects teens’ sleeping patterns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Social media could have a negative impact on your child’s sleeping habits.

A new study found that teens who spend at least one hour per day on social media had more sleep problems than those who didn’t.

Researchers also discovered that teenage girls were more addicted to social media and were more likely to be sleep deprived.

Past studies recommend that teens get between 8 and 10 hours of sleep.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES