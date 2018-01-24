Toys “R” Us to close 9 Bay Area stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Toys “R” Us announced which stores will be closing as part of its reorganization plans after declaring bankruptcy in 2017.

Lawyers for the company say shutting down stores is due to increased market competition. They also say sales have been hurt by online shopping.

The retailer plans to close 182 stores nationwide and nine of those locations are in the Bay Area. They include stores in Pinole, Pittsburg, San Rafael, Brentwood, Fairfield, Emeryville, East San Jose, San Jose and Union City.

The company says that some stores could be saved if they are able to renegotiate some lease terms.

