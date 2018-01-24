University of California Board of Regents postpones vote on proposed tuition increase until May

FILE - In this April 21, 2017, file photo, students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. Students are continuing to apply to the University of California system in record numbers for the 13th straight year. Preliminary data released by the UC system Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, shows nearly 222,000 prospective undergraduates applied for at least one UC school for the fall of 2018 during the application period that ended Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON) – The University of California Board of Regents has postponed the vote on a proposed tuition increase until May.

How we got here: http://kron4.com/2018/01/24/uc-tuition-increase-on-the-table-for-second-consecutive-year/

