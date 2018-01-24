SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON) – The University of California Board of Regents has postponed the vote on a proposed tuition increase until May.
How we got here: http://kron4.com/2018/01/24/uc-tuition-increase-on-the-table-for-second-consecutive-year/
