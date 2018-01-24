Victim dies after set ablaze in San Francisco alley



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The victim who was set on fire in San Francisco’ Mission District has died, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a call about a person with burn injuries in Osage Alley at 24th St., police said.

Police arrived and found the victim badly burned. He was rushed to the hospital where he was in critical condition but on Wednesday morning KRON4 learned that he died from his injuries.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun was at the scene and says a good Samaritan found the victim while he was on fire and doused the flames.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

