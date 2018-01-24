VIDEO: General Mills cereal boxes can be transformed into simple machines

By , and Published:

 

(KRON/CNN) — Your next box of cereal could now be turned into a simple machine.

General Mills partnered with Rube Goldberg and put out cereal boxes that can be transformed into one of six Rube Goldberg-type machines.

The specially-marked boxes include Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs.

Each box includes instructions meant to be fun and easy to promote science, technology, engineering, and math education.

And if you post a photo of your machine on Instagram or the General Mills cereal Facebook page, you get a chance to win a college scholarship.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s