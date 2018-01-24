VIDEO: Lead found in drinking water at Berkeley schools

BERKELEY (KRON) — The Berkeley Unified School District is taking action on Wednesday after lead was found in the drinking water at some of its schools.

Only one school–Willard Middle School–had lead levels exceeding state standards.

That fountain was immediately closed off to students.

Four other schools found some traces of lead in their water fountains and those were also closed off to students.

The school district says they are holding the schools at an even higher standard for lead than the state.

Officials say out of 21 sites tested, six of them were above standard. All of those fixtures will be taken out of service.

Here is the list of the schools affected:

  • Willard Middle School
  • Berkeley High School
  • Jefferson Elementary School
  • John Muir Elementary School
  • LeConte Elementary School
  • Hopkins Preschool

