PITTSBURG (KRON) — A Pittsburg man is safe on after a “real life lassie” alerted his owner to the man’s near-drowning.
An elderly man fell into the water, near the Pittsburg marina while taking his early morning walk.
Moe the Dog’s barking awoke his owner, who came out to find the man struggling in the water.
The owner helped the elderly man to safety.
Pittsburg police posted photos of Moe, saying the man was very grateful for his new “barking buddy.”
- SACRAMENTO MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR BUY FILIPINO CHILDREN
- DOG FOUND TIED UP IN VALLEJO CEMETERY
- SAN JOSE MAN WINS $2 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER TICKET
- TOY R US TO CLOSE 9 BAY AREA STORES
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE