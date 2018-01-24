Weather Alert: Heavy rain in the Bay Area, snow in the Sierra

(KRON) Heavy rain will hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon as the Sierra will get a fresh dusting of snow.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom’s Wednesday forecast:

Early morning fog and cold tempertures in the 30s and 40s before rain later in the morning. The North Bay could see showers before noontime. Then widespread rain across the Bay Area, heavy at times, throughout the afternoon and evening.

The steady rain quickly turns to showers for Thursday. A round of more organized showers is possible Thursday afternoon as the upper low moves inland.

Dry weather forecast Friday through the weekend and into early next week.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:19am. Sunset is at 5:24pm.

