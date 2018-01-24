Weather Alert: Hour by hour forecast, live StromTracker4 radar

(KRON) The Bay Area will see rain for most of Wednesday.
Heading out the door? May want to grab an ☂️umbrella. Here is the latest timing with today’s rain. Wet afternoon commute. #cawx #BayAreaRain pic.twitter.com/xkZiIOWYAw
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 24, 2018
The heaviest snow is expected at Tahoe Wednesday night and late Thursday afternoon. Whiteout conditions are possible over Sierra passes.
