Weather Alert: Hour by hour forecast, live StromTracker4 radar

(KRON) The Bay Area will see rain for most of Wednesday.

Heading out the door? May want to grab an ☂️umbrella. Here is the latest timing with today’s rain. Wet afternoon commute. #cawx #BayAreaRain pic.twitter.com/xkZiIOWYAw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 24, 2018

The heaviest snow is expected at Tahoe Wednesday night and late Thursday afternoon. Whiteout conditions are possible over Sierra passes.

