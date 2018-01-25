5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

EUREKA (KRON)–The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California near Eureka.
According to USGS, the earthquake struck around 8:39 a.m. about 130 miles from Eureka.
At this time, there’s no tsunami warning.
