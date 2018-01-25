5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

By Published: Updated:


EUREKA (KRON)–The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California near Eureka.

According to USGS, the earthquake struck around 8:39 a.m. about 130 miles from Eureka.

At this time, there’s no tsunami warning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s