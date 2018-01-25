Body found in freezer in small Northern California town

ARBUCKLE (AP) – Sheriff’s detectives in Northern California are investigating a suspicious dead body found in a residential freezer.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Department said it responded before dawn Thursday to a report of a human body found in a freezer in a home in Arbuckle, 48 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Deputies say they also found evidence of a crime scene.

Detectives backed by a search warrant found the unidentified body inside a chest freezer inside a bedroom in an attached residence on the property.

They say no additional information on the victim is available.

Detectives were collecting evidence and interviewing residents at the property.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES