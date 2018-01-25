Body found in freezer in small Northern California town

ARBUCKLE (AP) – Sheriff’s detectives in Northern California are investigating a suspicious dead body found in a residential freezer.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Department said it responded before dawn Thursday to a report of a human body found in a freezer in a home in Arbuckle, 48 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Deputies say they also found evidence of a crime scene.

Detectives backed by a search warrant found the unidentified body inside a chest freezer inside a bedroom in an attached residence on the property.

They say no additional information on the victim is available.

Detectives were collecting evidence and interviewing residents at the property.

