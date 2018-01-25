Gov. Jerry Brown to lay out vision in last State of State

KXAN Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is coming off a blockbuster year of liberal wins on climate change, minimum wage, gun control and two of his pet projects, sentencing reform and high-speed rail. But he delivers his State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a time of uncertainty for California and to a Legislature that's in a defensive posture after the election of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown will look back on his four terms as California’s governor and lay out his vision for what’s to come in his final State of the State address.

It will be the 16th such address for the 79-year-old Brown, who was elected to two terms starting in 1975 then to two more in 2011.

Brown, the son of former Gov. Pat Brown, has frequently used his annual address to the Legislature to highlight California as the nation’s beacon of opportunity and hope but also warn of its past economic woes and the financial pitfalls that may loom ahead.

Last year’s speech outlined battles to come with the Trump administration on immigration.

Brown is termed out of office and can’t run again in November.

