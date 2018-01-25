Hail and snow in the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
Hail in Morgan Hill

(KRON) Hail and snow are falling across the Bay Area Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service tweeted out this picture from Mt. Hamilton in San Jose.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom tweeted pictures of hail in the Fremont area Thursday afternoon.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe captured a rainbow and the heavy downpour in San Jose.

KRON4’s weather center is online anytime of the day by clicking on this link.

Download the KRON4 News app for weather and breaking news alerts. The app is free in Apple store and on Google Play.

Hail and snow in South Bay

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s