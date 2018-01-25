Hail and snow in the Bay Area

(KRON) Hail and snow are falling across the Bay Area Thursday afternoon.

Hail covering Hwy 101 at around 1:10 pm this afternoon. Small #hail is making for slippery conditions. If you encounter a hail covered road ease off the gas and slow down. #cawx #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/pj2z64V1SM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 25, 2018

The National Weather Service tweeted out this picture from Mt. Hamilton in San Jose.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom tweeted pictures of hail in the Fremont area Thursday afternoon.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe captured a rainbow and the heavy downpour in San Jose.

Why are there so many songs about Rainbows? Not sure but there’s a pretty good one right know here in San Jose’s Santa Teresa neighborhood. Showers too. pic.twitter.com/5rCZrgABfw — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 25, 2018

Hail and snow in South Bay View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hail in Morgan Hill