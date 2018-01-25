Hospital fire kills at least 31 in South Korea

Published:
Firefighters work as smoke billows from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. More than a dozen people were died in the hospital fire, according to a fire official. (Kim Dong-mi/Yonhap via AP)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – A fire official says the toll from a hospital fire in South Korea has risen to 31 dead with 77 injured.

Fire official Choi Man-wu said in a televised briefing eight of the injured are in critical condition.

The fire started from the first floor at Sejong Hospital in the southern city of Miryang. The cause is under investigation

Choi said a total of 194 people were in two buildings.

Sejong Hospital has a nursing home for the elderly and also offers regular medical services.

